Neighbors concerned after takeover party causes mass chaos in Geist neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive takeover house party is creating chaos for one Geist neighborhood in Indianapolis.

“We saw lots of full bottles walking in,” One neighbor told WRTV.

Video of the party captured by neighbors shows the massive crowd of people. Officials tell WRTV that the party was unauthorized, creating a dangerous environment for residents for several hours.

The homeowner says he wasn’t home at the time and people broke into it.

“The biggest thing I worry about is the safety of everybody and the safety of everybody around when there was an unauthorized group around,” the neighbor told WRTV.

IMPD says the party was eventually shutdown as a precautionary measure. No arrests were made.

The Department says its officers and Nuisance and Abatement Detectives responded to assist Geist Patrol and MCSO Deputies.

“It’s not just that it's Geist, that it shouldn’t happen anywhere, if it’s not your property don’t go on it. If you’re not the homeowner, if you’re not supposed to be there. don’t go anywhere,” one neighbor said.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation. The department says the homeowner is taking steps to increase the security of the home.

The Geist Harbours Property Owners Association Board of Directors is aware of the large party held in one of our communities on Saturday, June 22nd. In response to a 911 call made by a property owner, the Officers of Geist Patrol, who are off-duty Police Officers employed by the Association, responded along with IMPD. The incident was peacefully resolved. Since this is an ongoing IMPD investigation, we cannot comment any further.

Marie Ippolito President, Geist Harbours POA

