New Castle Correctional CNA charged with trafficking meth, Suboxone into prison

NEW CASTLE — A certified nursing assistant (CNA) at New Castle Correctional Facility is accused of trafficking methamphetamine into the prison.

According to court documents, CNA Alicia Henderson was bringing meth, pills and even Suboxone strips into the jail.

Staff at the prison learned about meth coming into the facility in January. In February they learned of the pills and Suboxone strips.

Quickly, investigators learned that inmates were being given the drugs during routine treatments inside the jail, according to court documents.

Documents allege family members of inmates would take the drugs to Henderson’s home in Richmond and send her money via Cash App. She would then deliver the drugs to the inmates.

In total, investigators found about $2,000 worth of transactions to Henderson’s Cash App linked to dates and amounts discussed by inmates in their phone calls to family and friends.

Henderson was charged with trafficking with an inmate, along with a misdemeanor after investigators said they found marijuana in her vehicle.

She is charged with a Level 5 felony of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and a misdemeanor of possession of marijuana.