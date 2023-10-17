New Castle SWAT fatally shoots man Monday night, state police investigating

NEW CASTLE — A New Castle man was fatally shot by New Castle PD SWAT team members during a standoff on Monday night.

According to Indiana State Police, they have been asked to investigate the incident which led to the death of 59-year-old Donald Guffey Jr.

Police were called to the 200 block of N. 29th Street in New Castle on Monday for a report of shots fired.

After arrival, New Castle police sat up a perimeter and successfully negotiated two individuals leaving the home.

Guffey Jr. remained inside the residence. Later, SWAT was called to the scene to help with ending the standoff.

After the SWAT arrival, Guffey allegedly came to a front window of the residence and began to exchange gunfire with the New Castle PD officers. Two officers from the New Castle SWAT team discharged their weapons, according to ISP.

Guffey Jr. was struck at least once and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.