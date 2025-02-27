New charges filed against man accused of assaulting 14-year-old boy riding bike

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor has filed new charges against 46-year-old Jason Harrell, who is accused of assaulting and threatening a 14-year-old boy riding his bike last month.

The charges come in the wake of an attack that took place on January 25 in the 700 block of Aberdeen Drive, where Harrell faces two counts of battery and three counts of intimidation.

According to court documents, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was alerted to the scene after reports of a disturbance involving an adult male assaulting a juvenile.

Britney Schwitzke, the mother of the victim, Jordan, told officers that there has been an ongoing issue with their neighbor, Harrell, related to the use of motorized bicycles by local children. This conflict intensified when Harrell confronted her son.

In a statement provided to law enforcement, Jordan reported that Harrell physically assaulted him.

The confrontation reportedly began when Harrell, driving his van, stopped near Jordan while the teenager was sitting on his dirt bike.

Eyewitness footage obtained by WRTV captures the incident, showing Harrell shouting at Jordan to move out of the street. The situation rapidly escalated as Harrell was seen punching the boy and making threats, declaring, “Stay out of the road or I’ll kill you.”

As a result of Harrell's actions, Jordan sustained injuries, including a painful bruise on his lip that began to bleed.

WRTV

Harrell’s next hearing is a Bail Review Hearing on March 11 at 8:30 a.m.