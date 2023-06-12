New Palestine man arrested for road rage shooting that left 1 hospitalized

NEW PALESTINE — A New Palestine man has been arrested for his role in a road rage shooting that left one person hospitalized.

At 4:15 p.m. on May 21, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a person inside a vehicle being shot on I-465 near Brookville Road.

The victim was the driver of a white Kia and had exited the interstate before passengers in the car called 911.

After the victim was shot, one of the passengers got into the driver’s seat to drive to the hospital.

First responders were able to reach the Kia before it arrived at the hospital. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury.

There were no other injuries reported from anyone inside the Kia. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

ISP says the driver of the Kia was getting onto I-465 when another vehicle pulled alongside him. The driver of the other vehicle was yelling out of the window and swerving towards the Kia.

Police say at some point during the confrontation, the driver of the other vehicle fired several shots toward the Kia, striking the driver at least once.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Stephen Uppfalt, turned himself into ISP troopers on June 10 after learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Uppfalt is being charged with Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.