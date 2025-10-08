New Whiteland teen arrested for alleged burglary, rape of 79-year-old woman

NEW WHITELAND — A runaway teen is being charged as an adult after allegedly raping a 79-year-old woman in her New Whiteland home on Tuesday.

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges of rape, strangulation, burglary and theft in adult court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 16-year-old male was first reported to New Whiteland police as a runaway on Tuesday morning.

While searching for the 16-year-old, police learned of a theft at Sunoco gas station at Ardmoor Dr. and US 31. The caller said the teenager stole a vape from their convenience store. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Moments later, police were dispatched to a separate investigation nearby, where they learned that a 79-year-old woman had been raped.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman told police that she was carrying groceries during the attack. She said she was walking in and out of her house, and on the third trip, a male was inside. The victim said he grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

She stated that she attempted to stall the man by telling him that her son-in-law would be arriving soon, and she convinced him to pray with her.

However, immediately after they finished praying, the suspect grabbed her by the throat and began strangling her. The suspect then raped the woman.

After the attack, police say the male ran and this is when he stole from the gas station.

The woman described the suspect, who matched the description of the 16-year-old, and was later able to identify him in a photo array.

The teen is currently booked in juvenile detention; however, prosecutors have requested that he be moved to the Johnson County Jail.