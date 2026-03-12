Nine inmates charged in connection with death at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY — Nine inmates at Miami Correctional Facility are facing charges in connection with the death of a fellow inmate last fall, according to the Indiana State Police.

J. Trinidad Ramirez, 36, died on November 26, 2025. The Miami County Prosecutor's Office has since filed charges against nine men, all of whom remain housed at the facility.

Na-Son Smith, 33, faces the most serious charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon.

The remaining eight men — Matthew Shepard, 34; Sherman Thompson, 32; Anthony York, 24; Breon Davenport, 27; David Holder, 34; Victor Adamson-Scott, 35; Aaron Sawyer, 28; and Tony Love, 42 — each face charges including aggravated battery and prisoner possessing a deadly weapon. Several also face additional charges of battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation was initiated by detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Peru Post at the request of Miami Correctional Facility.

The Miami County Coroner's Office assisted with an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The results have not yet been released.

Miami Correctional Facility has faced additional scrutiny in recent months. In February, an ICE detainee, Lorth Sim, 59, died in custody at the facility. His cause of death remains under investigation.