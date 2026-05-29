No officers injured in police shooting southwest of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A police shooting happened Thursday night southwest of downtown near I-70, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt, but IMPD said no officers were injured.

The county's computer-aided dispatch system said Indianapolis medics were sent about 10:33 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of South Harding Street.

The police post said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Harding Street. That's just south of the I-70 interchange for Harding Street.

IMPD said on social media that it does not believe any outstanding public safety threat to the area exists.