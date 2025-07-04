Noblesville Police investigating burglary at Hoosier Armory

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Police Department is actively looking for suspects after a robbery at the Hoosier Armory early Friday morning.

According to NPD, officers responded to a business alarm at the business on 98 North 10th Street at around 4:46 a.m.

Investigators at the scene determined that a burglary had occurred at the business.

Preliminary investigations indicate a vehicle was used to break through the front of the building. Officers located the vehicle, which was left at the scene, and learned that it had been recently stolen from Marion County.

At this time, officers were unable to locate any suspects following a search.

Officials say the store owner is currently checking inventory to learn exactly what was taken.

An investigation is ongoing.