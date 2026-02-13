North side shooting leaves person in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is reported to be in serious condition following a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the 3600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. on the report of a person shot before 11 p.m.

Officers say they located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That person is reported to be in serious condition.

IMPD has not released any other details about this incident at this time.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update when more information becomes available.