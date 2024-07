INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Fernway Street around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a victim with gunshot injuries.

Police said the victim was escorted to IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no additional information has been released.