Northside Indianapolis shooting kills one, injures another

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is injured following a shooting on the north side of the city early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metro Police, officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:21 a.m. in the 6200 block of Meridian Street W Drive.

Officers found two victims at the scene, both with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One victim was reported to be in critical condition, the other was in stable condition, awake and talking. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. IMPD later confirmed the victim, who was in critical condition, succumbed to their injuries.

IMPD is actively investigating this incident.