Northwest side shooting leaves one man dead, IMPD said

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis killed one man on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Austral Drive around 4:11 p.m.

Northwest District officers who responded to the scene found one victim, described as an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD is actively investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.