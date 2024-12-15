October death of 24-year-old woman on Indy's southside is ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is now underway after the death of a 24-year-old woman found on Indy's south side was ruled a homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 19 officers were called to the 8400 block of Chateaugay Drive for a death investigation.

They located an adult female with trauma injuries. The female, later identified as 24-year-old Alisa Raufeisen, was pronounced deceased.

On Dec. 12, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined the death to be a homicide.

IMPD detectives were notified and will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.