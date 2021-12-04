Watch
Off-duty IMPD officer charged with OWI

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer is on administrative duty as he faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

IMPD says Gregory Ressino, a 23-year veteran, was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash in the 3000 block of Stillcrest Lane around 11:30 p.m. on November 15.

IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was requested and after an investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting a separate internal investigation.

Chief Randal Taylor will review the charging affidavit and make a determination of Officer Ressino’s work status.

