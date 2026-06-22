Off-duty Lawrence police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

GREENFIELD — An off-duty Lawrence police officer was arrested over the weekend after he showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop.

Stuart Bishop, 40, was pulled over Saturday night in the 100 block of West Green Meadows Drive for numerous traffic violations, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Police said Bishop "displayed visible signs of impairment" during the stop, leading to officers conducting a field sobriety test and later offering a chemical test.

After submitting to a chemical test, Bishop was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Greenfield Police confirmed that Bishop is a police officer in Lawrence and was off-duty, driving his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

"We remind you that if you drink alcohol, always plan ahead for a sober ride home. There are numerous ride share programs available," Greenfield Police Department said in a press release. "It’s just not worth the risk to drive under the influence."