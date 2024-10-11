"Officer Breann Leath Memorial Mile" now in place on U.S. 52

INDIANAPOLIS — The portion of U.S. 52 between Davis Road and German Church Road is now the "Officer Breann Leath Memorial Mile."

It's a tribute to the ultimate sacrifice Leath paid in April 2020, when she was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic disturbance call.

The young officer's death rocked both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the community.

Her mother, Jennifer Leath, is thankful for the Indiana General Assembly, IMPD, and everyone continuing to keep Leath's name alive.

"Breann was truly the epitome of joy. She was so fun to be around," said Jennifer Leath.

When it came to Officer Leath, her personality and kindness always brought a smile to people's faces.

"Even as a baby, she was such a good baby, such a good sister, just a good kid, she didn't get in trouble," said Jennifer Leath.

"She was funny, outgoing, lit up the room when she walked in, just gorgeous," said friend and former beat partner, Desiree Biggers. "If Bre was standing in front of me, I would just be like, 'Man, I miss you.'"

In April 2020, Officer Leath was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. She was 24-years-old.

"Life is just not the same because I think I've lived April 9, 2020, over and over on many days," said Biggers.

Her family, friends, and IMPD have vowed to keep her name alive through "Be Like Bre," blood drives, and hold offenders accountable through the LEATH initiative, which is aimed at domestic violence offenders.

Family of IMPD Officer Breann Leath reacts to sentence

Now, you can find "Officer Breann Leath Memorial Mile" between Davis and German Church Roads.

Jennifer Leath said the sunny sky and soft breeze during the ceremony was a reflection of her daughter.

"Just the overall atmosphere today represents who Breann was. Things like this make me smile and laugh," said Jennifer Leath.

IMPD East District Commander Michael Leepper said it's more than signage. It's an important reminder of Leath's ultimate sacrifice.

"We live with those memories and the scars of that day and will for the rest of our lives, but it's important we do this for people like her son, so he knows what his mother did for this community. That her selfless service is not forgotten," said Leepper.

Jennifer Leath said Leath's son often asks to hear stories about his mom and is just like her.

"He has her sense of humor and her laugh, and that's a true blessing," said Jennifer Leath. "Zane was so little that his memories of her are not that many. He's getting to see all the sides of her that he didn't get to know growing up."

For those at home, Jennifer Leath asks you to Be Like Bre.

"She was a kind soul. Her sacrifice meant something. And if you want to do something, just be kind. Do something kind for somebody else that doesn't need recognition," said Jennifer Leath.

Friday's dedication comes after lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year to honor several fallen public safety officers.

