Officer fires at Connersville burglary suspect; no serious injuries reported

CONNERSVILLE —Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville police officer fired at a burglary suspect on Thursday.

According to the Connersville Police Department, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call referencing a burglary in progress in the 200 block of West 19th Street.

Police say as they located the described male suspect, he ran towards the Connersville Middle School.

Officers chased the suspect, at which point police say that the suspect pulled out what they believed to be a gun and pointed it towards an officer.

Connersville Police Department said that the officer perceived the immediate danger and fired at least one shot at the suspect. At the same time, a CPD K9 was deployed. The K9 successfully apprehended the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries related to K9 apprehension and was sent to the Fayette County Jail. No officer was injured, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon is being placed on administrative leave pending investigation as per procedure, CPD says. Indiana State Police have been contacted and are conducting an independent investigation.

Police say that this was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the community.