Officer hit during pursuit in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — Mooresville Police are looking for any information about a black Dodge Charger that hit an officer during a pursuit Friday night.

Mooresville Police responded to the area of SR 67 around 6:47 p.m. Friday night to assist Morgan County Deputies in pursuit of black Dodge Charger northbound from Paragon, officials said.

An officer was deploying stop sticks, a tire deflation device, at SR 67 and Sunset Lane.

In an attempt to avoid the stop sticks, the suspect drove around the right side of the police car, striking the officer.

Officials say the officer was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.

Units ended the pursuit in the Camby area due to the danger its driving posed to the public, according to the news release.

The vehicle had originally been pursued by Monroe County Sheriff's Office before eluding their units.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this vehicle and/or its occupants to contact either the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (765-342-5544) or the Mooresville Police Department (317-831-3434).