Officer-involved shooting in Anderson leaves one dead

ANDERSON — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to an Anderson Police Department press release, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man firing a gun in the 100 block of West 29th Street just before 6 p.m.

The responding officer arrived as shots were being fired by a 60-year-old male suspect. According to the release, multiple witnesses reported that the suspect pointed the firearm at the officer, who ordered the suspect to drop the weapon several times. The suspect failed to comply, and an exchange of gunfire between the officer and suspect ensued.

According to Anderson PD, the suspect was injured in the shooting and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The suspect's identity is being withheld by police pending notification of family.

The officer was not injured in the exchange and is on paid administrative leave per the department's policy.

WRTV is following this developing story and will add more details as they become available.