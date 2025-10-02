Officer-involved shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are at the scene following an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

According to a social media post, the scene of the incident was the 900 block of North Grant Street.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 9000 block of North Grant Street. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Media staging is at E 10th and N Grant Street.



Follow along for more updates. pic.twitter.com/L41Zv0GU5M — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 2, 2025

IMPD says no officers were injured. IMPD has yet to provide more details on this incident.

This is a developing story.