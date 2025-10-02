Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers are at the scene following an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

According to a social media post, the scene of the incident was the 900 block of North Grant Street.

IMPD says no officers were injured. IMPD has yet to provide more details on this incident.

This is a developing story.

