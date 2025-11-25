Man wanted on a warrant killed in officer-involved shooting in Franklin

UPDATE 4:15 P.M.

FRANKLIN, IN — The man involved in an officer-involved shooting has died in the hospital, according to IMPD and the Indiana State Police.

ISP said the suspect was wanted on charges for domestic battery committed in front of a child, strangulation, confinement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

ISP added that the suspect was a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Indianapolis.

The suspect was in a semi truck at the time of the shooting when officers from IMPD tracked him. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said there were three shooting officers involved in this incident. No officers or others were injured in this incident.

Chief Bailey also said ISP is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting because the incident took place in Johnson County.

ISP said they will release more details on this investigation as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Franklin.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Mitsubishi Parkway.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 1200 blk of Mitsubishi Pkwy in Franklin, IN. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.



Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation will be handled by the Indiana State Police.

