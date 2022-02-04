Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's office on Friday said that staffing shortages, food service issues and other concerns have caused problems that may have endangered the safety of corrections officers and inmates at the new Adult Detention Center.

Communications Coordinator Kelsie Clayton said Sheriff Kerry Forestal and members of his command staff recently entered the new facility to diffuse tensions after staffers in late January heard a few inmates discuss a plan to possibly attack jail staff.

"A detention deputy overheard an inmate say something about trying to lure a deputy to hurt them or cause a disturbance," Clayton said. "That deputy reported it, expressing concerns over safety."

Provided by the Marion county Sheriff's Office. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal speaks to detainees at the new Adult Detention Center on Jan. 25, 2022. Forestal and his command staff visited the facility to diffuse tension in response to a rumored inmate disturbance, Communications Coordinator Kelsie Clayton said.

Clayton said the office takes all threats seriously.

"We take everything seriously," Clayton said. "That's when the sheriff decided to go in and ease tension and listen to their concerns."

Investigators later determined it was not a credible threat, Clayton said.

But there have been "growing pains" in the facility since roughly 2,200 detainees moved into the new detention center, which is part of a $560 million Community Justice Center campus.

Since the move in mid-January, Clayton acknowledged that there have been issues with the timeliness of food service and other problems associated with a new digital tablet system that lets inmates order commissary and schedule meetings with a chaplain.

Provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Office Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal and his command staff visited the new Adult Detention Center on Jan. 25, 2022, to diffuse tension in response to a rumored inmate disturbance, Communications Coordinator Kelsie Clayton said.

Staffing shortages have long been an issue in the jail, but Clayton said the sheriff recently announced a new series of signing and retention bonuses he hopes will fill some of the open positions and keep people from leaving for other jobs.

Under the plan, new hires get $2,500 bonuses and another $2,500 after their first year on the job. Current deputies will get a $2,500 bonus if they are still on the job next February and can earn other bonuses for recruiting new deputies, working overtime and earning a college degree.

"It's a hard job to work in the jail," Clayton said, noting the sheriff has launched wellness and health programs aimed at helping deputies better cope with the stress. "We're just trying to be more pro-active."

