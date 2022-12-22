Ohio Amber Alert: Nalah Jackson arrested in Indianapolis, baby still missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who allegedly kidnapped two 5-month-old children when she stole a vehicle they were in has been arrested, but the remaining missing infant was not with her when she was apprehended, according to Columbus police.

An Ohio Amber Alert was issued Monday for a missing 5-month-old out of Columbus. Columbus police said now an Amber Alert will be activated for Indiana as well.

When Nalah Tamiko Jackson was apprehended Thursday afternoon, she was on the street In Indianapolis, though Columbus police did not know in which neighborhood. The vehicle she stole still has not been located, nor has Kason Thomass, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Shane Foley referred WRTV to the Columbus Division of Police for questions about the investigation.

"We are working with the Columbus Division of Police and are hoping Kason is located safely," Foley said in an email.

Police say they received several calls Thursday morning from people who thought they saw Jackson in Indianapolis. She was located around 2 p.m. and her ID was confirmed via fingerprints.

Kason's parents have been notified of Jackson's arrest. Now that Jackson has crossed state lines, Columbus Police say this could "absolutely" become a federal investigation.

The vehicle, stolen around 9:45 p.m. from a Donatos Pizza in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus, contained the infants. One boy was recovered Tuesday at the Dayton International Airport, but Kason Thomass remains missing.

Police also issued a "be on the lookout" alert (BOLO) for law enforcement and residents in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Police said a mother parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. When she went inside the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order, she said someone stole her car with her two 5-month-old twins inside.

According to a press release, the mother told investigators that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jackson.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Columbus Police deputy chief Smith Weir said the department has officially filed charges for two counts of kidnapping against Jackson.

Jackson was later captured on video at a Huber Heights gas station asking an employee for money. Police said Jackson has previously been arrested for child endangerment.

NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECT



The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. pic.twitter.com/baipObzCCK — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2022

Early Tuesday morning one of the twins was located at the Dayton International Airport. The other, Kason Thomass, is still missing. Thomas has brown hair and brown eyes, and was in a brown onesie.

Provided by police

Police are still searching for the stolen black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper. They believe the car was involved in a crash with a purple vehicle, noting there may be heavy damage on the car's left side and purple paint transfer.

The car has a temporary tag and a bumper sticker that says "Westside Toys" located on the bottom right of the rear bumper. The VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

During Wednesday's press conference, Columbus Police said they still had not located the missing infant and the last confirmed sighting of Jackson was at the Dayton Airport early Tuesday morning.

Police encouraged anyone with tips to call 614.645.4701 or, if the situation is still unfolding to call 911 immediately. CPD said officers are working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the FBI to search for Thomass.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

