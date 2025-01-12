Ohio man attempts to escape arrest by driving vehicle off tow truck

Rensselaer, IN – An Ohio man’s attempt to evade law enforcement took a wild turn on Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Carlson responded to the crash involving a 2008 Toyota Camry near the 206-mile marker on I-65, just north of the Rensselaer/Remington exit.

Upon arrival at the scene, Trooper Carlson discovered that the driver was providing a false identity. Further investigation revealed that the driver was wanted on a probation violation related to past violent crimes. When Trooper Carlson attempted to detain him, the driver forcibly pulled away and fled across multiple lanes of traffic.

After running into an east ditch and a nearby field, Trooper Carlson repositioned his patrol vehicle to the northbound side of the interstate and prepared to track the suspect with his K9 partner, Cooper. However, in a surprising move, the suspect emerged from the ditch and once again crossed the interstate, this time attempting to drive his car off the back of a tow truck that had arrived on the scene. The tow truck operator was forced to flee on foot to avoid the suspect's reckless actions.

Ultimately, the suspect gave himself up to law enforcement after this chaotic attempt to escape. A thorough search revealed that he was in possession of marijuana and suspected heroin, which was confirmed by K9 Cooper's positive alert.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the probation violation for which the suspect was wanted was non-extraditable. He was subsequently transported to the Jasper County Jail, where he was booked on several charges.

The suspect is now preliminarily facing the following charges: