Ohio man federally charged after two missing Indiana girls found at his home

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is facing charges of sex trafficking and sexually exploiting children after two missing Indiana teens were found at his home.

Federal prosecutors say the two 16-year-olds were from Greenwood and Evansville.

It is alleged that Payton Jamar Brown, 26, met one of the victims on an online dating app called 3Fun. Documents say Brown picked her up and took her to Kings Island. Days later, Brown picked her up in Indianapolis and took her back to Ohio.

Prosecutors say Brown posted photos of the teen to advertise for sex after she gave away his marijuana.

According to documents, the victim had sex with numerous men for money.

The second victim, which documents say was a friend of the first victim, was picked up by Brown and the first victim in Indianapolis.

Both girls were found at Brown's home on Oct. 25, according to court documents.

Brown will remain in custody pending trial because officials say he continued in the alleged criminal contact after the two were removed from the home.

Sex trafficking a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. Sexually exploiting children is punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison.

