INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person is in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Indy on Monday evening.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 6 p.m.

Police arrived to the intersection at E. 38th Street and N. Keystone Avenue and found one victim who was shot.

Police said the victim is in critical condition.

WRTV is working to learn more information.