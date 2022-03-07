One dead after shooting near 16th Street and I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ingram Street around 4 p.m. and found the victim outdoors in critical condition. That's near 16th Street and I-70.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he died. No suspects are in custody and they don't believe there is a threat to the area.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release his identity and official cause of death.

"That area is somewhat of a quiet area and so we're hoping that someone saw something," Officer William Young said.

IMPD is asking anyone who was in the area who saw or heard anything to call them at 317-327-3475 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.