INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being shot on the southwest side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8600 Orchard Grove Ln. around 8:00 a.m.

Police said when they arrived to the scene they found a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced dead.

Police are on the scene of the shooting actively investigating and had no further information at this time.