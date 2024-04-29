Watch Now
One dead following carjacking on Indy's east side

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 29, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a carjacking left one person dead on Indy's east side on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at 2701 English Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with trauma injuries.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later died from their injuries.

IMPD says one person has been detained, and the vehicle was located.

At this time, there is no additional information.

