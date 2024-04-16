One dead following northwest Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4500 block of Glenarm Dr. just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe the incident began as a domestic disturbance.

