One dead in far east side Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 4100 block of Brentwood Dr. just after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, homicide detective are canvassing the area and looking to speak with witnesses of the incident.

The IMPD Public Information Officer on scene emphasized how the shooting occurred in broad daylight.

"I mean if you just look around the neighborhood there are children out playing. It's just unfortunate that we live in a time where people think its OK to settle disturbance or disputes in broad daylight. Deadly disputes," he said.