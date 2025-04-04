One dead in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Thursday evening on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of E. Washington Street, just east of Willard Park.

IMPD says officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided information about the victim or a possible suspect. Investigators are seeking video and information from witnesses and neighbors. WRTV will provide updates as we learn more.

