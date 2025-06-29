One dead, one injured in shooting at Thatcher Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at Thatcher Park, on Indy's west side, left one person dead and another person critically injured Saturday evening, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a person shot at 4649 W. Vermont Street just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Police said the woman later died, and the male victim is listed in stable condition.

At this time, IMPD's homicide unit is investigating. They believe the incident began as some sort of disturbance that led to shots being fired.

"One of the most difficult things, as I arrived here, I saw small children outside," said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young on the scene. "People picking up a firearm should not be the first resort that you go to whenever you have a disagreement with somebody; it's unacceptable."

Police ask anyone with information to call 317-327-3475 or remain anonymous by dialing 317-323-TIPS.