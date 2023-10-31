Watch Now
One in 'critical but stable' condition after east side Indianapolis shooting

Posted at 11:29 PM, Oct 30, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a woman is in 'critical but stable' condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were responded to the 5200 block of E. 16th street on a report of a person shot around 9:40 p.m.

Police said they arrived a located a female with a gunshot wound to her neck.

She was transported to the hospital in 'critical but stable' condition.

Preliminary investigation found that the woman was in a verbal altercation with a male at a residence. The altercation escalated and the male allegedly shot the woman in her neck before taking off. Police said the male suspect is still at large.

At this time, an investigation remains ongoing.

