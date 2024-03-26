Watch Now
2 shot, 1 critically injured following northeast side shooting

Posted at 11:23 PM, Mar 25, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and one person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3800 Sherman Forest Lane around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

A short time later, police said a second person was located in reference with the shooting. They were said to be in stable condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.

