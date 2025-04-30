One injured in shooting incident at Jackson County Library, ISP says

SEYMOUR — A shooting at the Jackson County Library in Seymour on Wednesday left one person injured by flying glass, according to Indiana State Police.

The Seymour Police Department reported receiving a 911 call about an active shooter at approximately noon and responded swiftly to the scene.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspected shooter, with support from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Excise Police.

ISP later confirmed to WRTV that the injured individual sustained minor injuries from flying glass resulting from the gunfire. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

As of now, police have not established a motive for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities will provide updates as more information becomes available.