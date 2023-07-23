One killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis overnight.

Around 3 a.m., officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they were called to 3366 Wallace Avenue for a report of a person shot.

According to police, when they arrived they found an adult male with gunshot injuries in front of the residence.

Police said medics responded and the victim was pronounced dead.

According to IMPD Homicide detectives, preliminary information suggests the incident occurred during a disturbance.

A person of interest remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.