One man dead after west side Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis on Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to a report of a person shot at 5700 Ray St. Just before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a male outside the apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one person was taken in for questioning. That person was later arrested and preliminarily charged with murder.

The suspect is a 22-year-old man. WRTV will not name the man until formal charges are filed.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.