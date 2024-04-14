One man shot, killed on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was shot and killed on the north side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the the 500 block of E. 42nd street on a report of a person shot.

When officer arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Swails at the IMPDHomicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.



