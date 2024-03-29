'One of the worst cases of child porn': IMPD arrests Indy man with more than 10,000 images of child porn

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 32-year-old Indianapolis man this week for allegedly possessing child pornography.

“This is one of the worst cases of child pornography I have seen,” said an experienced ICAC detective who worked on the case.

As a result of the investigation, Andre Brewer was found to be in possession of more than 10,000 images relating to child sexual exploitation. He faces nine counts of possession of child pornography.

Brewer was initially arrested in July 2023 on a warrant for four counts of Child Molesting and one count of Child Exploitation.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest News

Latest Headlines | March 29, 11am

While out on bond, investigators continued looking into Brewer and eventually searched multiple electronic devices of his.

“The work Child Abuse and ICAC detectives do is challenging, yet meaningful and necessary work,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. "I want to commend the IMPD officers, detectives, and deputy prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this case to hold this individual accountable for his alleged actions and get him off our streets and behind bars – where he belongs. Their dedication and relentless efforts have no doubt safeguarded many more innocent children from harm.”