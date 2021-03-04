One person critically injured in shooting near west side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured Wednesday evening in a shooting near a liquor store on the city's west side.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 5 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Police said when officers arrived they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened near a Community Spirits store at the corner of West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Additional information was not immediately available.