One person dead after shooting on basketball court on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS - One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' far east side Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Grassy Creek Park in the 10500 block of E. 30th Street sometime just before 7 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located one victim suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to IMPD PIO William Young. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said there were roughly 150 people in the park at the time of the shooting, but so far no one has come forward to say they have seen anything happen. Witnesses told police a basketball game had just finished before the shooting, but no one reported an argument prior to the incident.

The basketball game was between a group of adult men in the 20s. Police believe someone walked up to the victim and shot him, they have no other motive at this time.

Police have not released any additional details at this time. The shooting remains under investigation by IMPD.

If you have any information contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.