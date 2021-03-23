One person found dead inside building on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an alleged shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Monday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers initially responded to the 400 block of North State Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a suspicious person. While responding officers located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to IMPD Officer and PIO Samone Burris.

Davieon Martin, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Burris.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.