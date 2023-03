INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot on the west side near Ben Davis High School, according to IMPD.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to 862 Chapelwood Blvd. on a report of a person shot.

This area is near 10th Street and Ben Davis High School.

Upon arrival, they found a person with gunshot injuries.

According to IMPD, the victim was in critical condition but was pronounced dead, shortly after.

This is a developing story.