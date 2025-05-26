1 dead following northeast Indy shooting; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday evening, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4700 block of Round Lake Dr., near 47th Street and Allisonville Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said a person of interest has been detained.