One shot, killed on Indy's east side

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 29, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before midnight officers were called to 3402 N. Emerson Ave on reports of a person shot.

Police said when officers arrived they found an adult male victim outside of the business, a Citgo gas station, with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police believe the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle parked outside the business.

According to police, several people were inside the business at the time of the shooting and they are asking these people to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Doug Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov  

