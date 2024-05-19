Watch Now
One shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

Posted at 8:43 AM, May 19, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the north west side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before midnight IMPD officers responded to the 1100 block of W. 27th Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD said a person of interest was detained in connection with the incident.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

