One shot, killed on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 4100 Continental Ct. for a person shot just before 3 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult male victim inside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stopper to remain anonymous at 262-TIPS.