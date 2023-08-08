Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

One shot, killed on Indy's south side

NO FRAME FULL IMAGE.png
WRTV
NO FRAME FULL IMAGE.png
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 17:19:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 4100 Continental Ct. for a person shot just before 3 p.m. Arriving officers found an adult male victim inside with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stopper to remain anonymous at 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE