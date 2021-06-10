Watch
One woman killed and one man injured in Anderson shooting

WTVF
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 10, 2021
ANDERSON — Police are investigating a shooting in Anderson that left a woman dead and a man recovering in the hospital on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Nelle Street at 3:20 a.m. on reports that two people had been shot. Police arrived to find two gunshot victims, a 32-year-old man who was responsive and a 37-year-old woman who was not.

Shortly after being transported from the scene to a local hospital, the woman died, according to the Anderson Police Department. Her identity has yet to be released.

The man was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for additional care where he is in stable condition.

This investigation remains ongoing and APD reports that detectives have made contact with several witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting.

